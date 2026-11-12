Trabzonspor target Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk ahead of January transfer window

Trabzonspor have turned their attention to the Premier League ahead of the January transfer window, identifying Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk as a target to reinforce the team, sources have told Turkish-Football.
The Black Sea Storm are actively scouring the market for a dynamic box-to-box midfielder capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch.
Yarmolyuk, 22, fits the tactical profile, having struggled for consistent starting minutes in West London this season despite registering a goal and an assist across eight Premier League appearances.
Trabzonspor’s recruitment team believe the Ukrainian international’s desire for regular first-team football could work in their favor, though it remains unclear whether the Süper Lig side will pursue a loan arrangement or a permanent transfer.
Crucially, Trabzonspor hold an advantage in negotiations through their established relationship with ProStar, the agency representing Yarmolyuk.
ProStar also manages current Trabzonspor defender Arseniy Batagov, providing the Turkish club with a direct channel to facilitate discussions.
However, structuring a deal with Brentford presents significant financial hurdles. Yarmolyuk is currently valued at approximately €32 million and signed a six-year contract extension with the Bees in May 2025 that runs until 2031.
While Trabzonspor are currently in the preliminary stages of assessing the feasibility of a move, formal talks with Brentford are expected to open shortly as the club look to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign.
Trabzonspor are currently second in the Super Lig and also competing in the European Conference League.