Trabzonspor Target Chelsea Youngster Kendry Páez in Ambitious Summer Loan Move

Trabzonspor have initiated talks to sign Chelsea‘s highly rated attacking midfielder Kendry Páez on a season-long loan, aiming to secure the youngster to bolster their Süper Lig campaign, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 19-year-old Ecuador international, who formally linked up with Chelsea following earlier loan spells at RC Strasbourg and River Plate, is being evaluated by Stamford Bridge officials to determine the optimal next stage for his first-team development.

The Proposed Loan Formula

Trabzonspor’s hierarchy have drafted a formal proposal to Chelsea designed to grant Páez consistent starting minutes in both domestic competition and European qualifiers.

The Black Sea club are seeking an initial 12-month loan without a purchase option, acknowledging Chelsea’s long-term commitment to the player.

Trabzonspor have outlined a key role for Páez as their primary central playmaker, offering guaranteed starting opportunities to assist his adaptation to high-intensity European football.

Talks involve a shared salary structure, with the Turkish outfit prepared to cover a significant portion of his wage package to seal the agreement.

Stamford Bridge Evaluation

Chelsea management remain determined to manage Páez’s progression carefully following his involvement in Ecuador’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Having amassed 27 senior caps for his country at just 19 years of age, the left-footed playmaker fits the profile of dynamic, between-the-lines attackers Trabzonspor are keen to integrate ahead of the new season.

Should negotiations progress smoothly, Páez would join a growing list of Premier League prospects seeking regular first-team football in the Süper Lig.