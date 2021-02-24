Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce Preview: Pivotal clash for Super Lig rivals

Fenerbahce take on Trabzonspor at the Akyazi stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday in one of the biggest games of the season thus far.

This is a derby clash between two huge rivals. In fact, you could argue that the rivalry between these two sides now eclipses Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

There is no denying these two clubs have beef at every level from upper management to the fans and the players.

And what makes this match even more exciting is how important it could end up being in the grander scheme of things.

Fenerbahce head into the game tied on 51 points with second-placed Besiktas, three points ahead of Trabzonspor in 3rd place.

The Yellow Canaries are three points behind leaders Galatasaray and second place Besiktas have a game in hand.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have been faltering recently, losing two of their last three games.

Trabzonspor meanwhile, are the most in-form side in the league along with Galatasaray, winning their last seven on the bounce.

If they beat Fenerbahce on Sunday they would be poised to build on the momentum and really challenge for the title.

The Istanbul giants meanwhile, could see their title chances slipping away if they lose.

Despite signing the likes of Mesut Ozil and Irfan Can Kahveci over the winter transfer window Fenerbahce have started dropping points while their rivals move through the gears.

On paper, the visitors are the stronger side but Trabzonspor are in red hot form and managed by Abdullah Avci who knows a thing or two about being in a title race.

I am actually a little concerned with Fenerbahce. They imploded at a similar stage last season and are under huge pressure to lift the title after last being crowned champions in 2014.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Draw No Bet