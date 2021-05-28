Trabzonspor want €20m for Tottenham target Ugurcan Cakir according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Spurs, Lille and Inter are all interested in Cakir.

READ: Liverpool prepare €17m offer for Turkey national team star Ugurcan Cakir

All three clubs are reported to be in talks with Cakir’s agent over a potential summer move.

Trabzonspor will listen to offers that match or exceed their asking price this summer.

Cakir has been linked with a move to Europe since last season after impressing at Trabzonspor over the past few seasons.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been called up to the Turkey squad ahead of Euro 2020 and is likely to be first choice keeper which could see his stock rise further if he has a good tournament.

Trabzonspor will hold off transfer talks until after the tournament if their asking price is not met before.

The Black Sea based club are in financial trouble and would ideally want to sell Cakir as early as possible and reinvest the transfer fee in rebuilding the squad.

Cakir kept 13 clean sheets in 39 appearances in all competitions this season, conceding just 37 goals in total.

The 1.91m tall keeper has seven international caps for Turkey.