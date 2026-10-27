Trabzonspor Want Man United Keeper On Permanent Transfer, Galatasaray Out the Race

Trabzonspor are actively working to turn André Onana’s loan move into a permanent transfer at the end of the season, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Cameroon international, currently on loan in Trabzon from Manchester United, has re-established his form in the Süper Lig, recording four clean sheets and an 81% save percentage across seven domestic appearances this term.

Trabzonspor officials remain eager to lock down the 30-year-old shot-stopper long-term, viewing him as a central pillar in their defensive setup.

However, despite recent reports linking Galatasaray with a potential move for the keeper, the Istanbul outfit have formally declared themselves out of the race.

RAMS Park hierarchy have opted to direct their summer transfer budget toward other priority targets and are content with their goalkeeper options.

Manchester United remain open to an outright sale to recoup capital for their ongoing squad reconstruction, placing an asking price of around €18 million on the keeper.

Onana is enjoying his football in Türkiye and feels settled at Trabzonspor. While initial inquiries were made elsewhere in Istanbul, Galatasaray are not pursuing this deal, leaving Trabzonspor in prime position to negotiate terms with United.

With no competing offer from Galatasaray on the table, Trabzonspor remain confident they can reach an agreement with Old Trafford decision-makers before the window opens.