Trabzonspor win first Super Lig title since 1984 – leading to wild celebrations

Trabzonspor won the Super Lig title for the first time in 38 years after holding Antalyaspor to a 2-2 draw at the Akyazi stadium.

Fans poured onto the pitch before the game ended in anticipation of the historic moment before clearing off the field so that the game could be finished.

The draw made it mathematically impossible for second-placed rivals Fenerbahce to catch the league leaders – with three games remaining.

Trabzonspor fans ended up celebrating into the early hours in Trabzon and all around the country and abroad.

Thank you for great comments about our celebration from all around the world!

These were the scenes in London.

Trabzonspor fans from all over Germany celebrated.



Almanya #Duisburg ŞAMPİYONLUK KUTLAMALARI.

Almamyada Büyük Çoşkuyla Kutlandi .Berlin .Mühlheim .

Bir çok sehirde

There were similar scenes across Europe in regions with migrant communities from Trabzon, including the Netherlands.

YER HOLLANDA-UTRECHT

POLIS GELDI SESTEN DOLAYI VE ÜÇLÜ ÇEKTİRDİ

Trabzonspor ended up winning the championship for the seventh time but it was their first title since 1984.

Only six Turkish sides have ever won the league title; Trabzonspor are the fourth most successful team in terms of championships and are referred to as being among the big four in Turkey – Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

Abdullah Avci ended up winning his first Super Lig as manager, he previously led Basaksehir to being runners-up in 2016-17 and 2018-19.

Trabzonspor will automatically qualify for the Champions League group stage next season.