Transfer Negotiations With Southampton Over €16m Star Stall – Talks Ongoing With Galatasaray

Galatasaray have begun transfer talks with Southampton for Gabon international midfielder Mario Lemina according to the latest reports from Turkey.

Lemina joined Galatasaray on a 12-month loan deal from the Saints last summer and has established himself as a first-team regular.

Manager Fatih Terim is a big fan of the box-to-box midfielder and has instructed the club to do all they can to sign him.

According to the Turkish outlet Fanatik, Galatasaray have opened talks with Southampton over Lemia however, they are unwilling to match the Saints €16 million valuation.

Per the source, the Lions are being closely monitored by UEFA Financial Fair Play and are unable to pay above €8 million for Lemina.

The report goes onto claim that Southampton are unwilling to half their asking price for Lemina but negotiations for the two clubs are ongoing.

Fanatik also states that Lemina is happy at Galatasaray and is keen on remaining in Istanbul.

Lemina has one goal in 23 appearances for the Lions in all competitions this term.

Galatasaray have won the league title for the past two seasons and are currently just two points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.