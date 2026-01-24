Transfer Standoff: Beşiktaş and Wolves Clashing Over €1m Fee in Agbadou Deal

Beşiktaş’s pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Emmanuel Agbadou has hit a significant roadblock, with a disagreement over a financial technicality threatening to derail the move sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Turkish giants have already reached a full personal agreement with the 28-year-old Ivorian international, and negotiations with the Premier League side were reportedly nearing a conclusion regarding the base transfer fee. However, a final demand from Wolves has forced Beşiktaş President Serdar Adalı to hit the brakes.

The €1 Million Dispute

The point of contention involves the FIFA Solidarity Contribution, a fee designed to compensate the clubs responsible for a player’s development. Wolverhampton has requested that Beşiktaş cover this payment, which totals approximately €1 million.

The Beşiktaş hierarchy has reportedly balked at the request, viewing the extra million as an unacceptable addition to the already agreed-upon price. The club has delivered a “final offer” to the English side and is currently in a holding pattern, waiting for Wolves to decide whether to waive the demand or collapse the deal.

Contingency Plans: The Issa Diop Alternative

While Agbadou remains the primary target to bolster the Black Eagles’ defensive line, the club is not waiting indefinitely. Reports from Istanbul suggest that Beşiktaş has already identified a high-caliber backup plan if negotiations with Wolves fall through.

At the top of their secondary shortlist is Fulham center-back Issa Diop. Should Wolverhampton reject Beşiktaş’s final proposal, the Turkish side is prepared to pivot immediately and open formal talks with Fulham to bring the Frenchman to the Beşiktaş Park.

What’s Next?

A definitive resolution is expected in the coming days. For Beşiktaş, the goal is clear: secure a defensive anchor before the window shuts. Whether that man is Agbadou or Diop now rests on which Premier League club is more willing to compromise on the final financial terms.