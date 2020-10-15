Turkey 2-2 Serbia: Cengiz Under starts first game this season in UEFA Nations League

Turkey were held to a 2-2 draw against Serbia in the UEFA Nations League Group B3 at the Turk Telekom Arena on Wednesday.

Serbia got off to a great start with Milinkovic scoring the opening goal on 21 minutes making the most of a poor defensive display from the home side.

Turkey were without Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu, Schalke 04 centre-back Ozan Kabak and Kaan Ayhan.

Head coach Senol Gunes decided to play defensive midfielder Mahmut Tekdemir at the back alongside Juventus ace Merih Demiral.

Serbia looked to have put the game out of reach after Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a second goal on 49 minutes from the penalty spot.

Hakan Calhanoglu got Turkey back into the game on 57 minutes and Ozan Tufan rescued a point with the equaliser on 76 minutes.

🇹🇷 GOOOOOOOOOL Hakan Çalhanoğlu attı ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ojhGiE016t — Mbwana Samatta 👊🏻 (@samatta__1907) October 14, 2020

Leicester City winger Cengiz Under started his first game this season but is still lacking full match fitness.

Under pulled the strings in the Turkish attack.

The draw ensured that the Crescent Stars stay third in the group, one position above Serbia with two games left to play.

Turkey could still finish the group in first place but would have to win their final two games and hope results in the Russia and Hungary fixtures go their way.

Turkey 2-2 Serbia

Stadium: Türk Telekom

Referee: Georgi Kabakov, Martin Margaritov, Diyan Valkov (Bulgaria)

Turkey: Mert Günok, Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Okay Yokuşlu, Hasan Ali Kaldırım (min. 27 Umut Meraş), Ozan Tufan, Mahmut Tekdemir (min. 76 Yusuf Yazıcı), Cengiz Ünder (min. 86 Abdülkadir Ömür), Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kenan Karaman, Burak Yılmaz

Serbia: Dmitrovic, Stefan Mitrovic (min. 75 Gudelj), Milenkovic, Kolarov, Lazovic, Lukic, Milinkovic, Maksimovic, Ristic (min. 46 Mladenovic), Djuricic (min. 75 Vlahovic), A. Mitrovic

Goals: min. 21 Milinkovic, min. 49 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Penalty) (Serbia), min. 57 Hakan Çalhanoğlu, min. 76 Ozan Tufan (Turkey)

Red Card: Min 90+1 Burak Yılmaz (Turkey)