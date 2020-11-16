Turkey 3-2 Russia: Cengiz Under scores winner in Crescent Stars first UEFA Nations League win

Leicester City star Cengiz Under was on target for the second game running on Sunday scoring in Turkey’s 3-2 victory over Russia.

The victory was the Crescent Stars first win in the UEFA Nations League Group B3.

Under also found the back of the net in the 3-3 draw against Croatia last week in an international friendly.

The Foxes winger was the star of the show against Russia helping his side overturn a one goal deficit after conceding early on.

Under wrapped up a lovely attacking move by curling the ball around Russian keeper Guilherme on 32 minutes to put his side 2-1 ahead.

Cengiz Ünder puts Turkey ahead with this beautiful strike pic.twitter.com/MIVdTI0Tr6 — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) November 15, 2020

Everton striker Cenk Tosun ended up scoring Turkey’s third and final goal before Daier Kuzynaev pulled one back for Russia in the second half.

Under has three assists in six appearances for Leicester this season.

The 24-year-old only recently returned to full match fitness after recovering from injury.

Under provided two assists in his last two Premier League appearances for the Foxes and also provided an assist in the most recent Europa League game against Braga which was his second start.

There were concerns that Under had picked up an injury in the draw against Croatia but he started against Russia and returns to England in good health.

The Foxes take on Liverpool next in the Premier League on Sunday 22 November.