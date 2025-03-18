Turkey Announces Squad for Hungary Nations League Play-off, Debut Calls and Injury Absences

The Turkish national team has unveiled its squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League play-off matches against Hungary, featuring several notable inclusions and absences.

Taha Şahin, Yusuf Akçiçek, and Demir Ege Tıknaz have received their first-ever national team call-ups.

Injuries have forced the exclusion of key players, including Altay Bayındır, Çağlar Söyüncü, Doğan Alemdar, Enes Ünal, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Ozan Kabak, Yusuf Yazıcı, and Zeki Çelik.

Adding to the team’s challenges, Arda Güler and Merih Demiral will miss the first leg against Hungary on March 20 due to yellow card suspensions.

Additionally, İrfan Can Kahveci, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Mert Müldür, and Orkun Kökçü are at risk of suspension, carrying yellow cards into the match.

The first leg of the play-off will be held at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Rams Park on Thursday, March 20, at 20:00 local time.

The team will hold its final training session at TFF Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities on Saturday, March 22, at 11:15 before departing for Budapest at 16:00 via Turkish Airlines (THY).

The return leg at Puskás Arena in Budapest is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, at 18:00 local time (20:00 Turkish Standard Time).