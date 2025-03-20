Turkey Battles Hungary for League A Promotion in Nations League Playoff

The Turkish national football team is set to clash with Hungary in a crucial UEFA Nations League A/B play-off encounter at RAMS Park this Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. local time.

Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak will officiate the match, assisted by Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor, while Peter Kralovic serves as the fourth official.

This two-legged tie will determine which nation secures promotion to League A, with the return leg taking place at Budapest’s Puskás Arena on March 23, 2025.

Turkey, having finished second in League B Group 4, are aiming to elevate their status in European football.

Turkey’s journey to the play-offs saw them accumulate 11 points, securing second place behind Wales. Their group stage results included victories over Iceland and Montenegro, as well as draws with Wales.

However, Turkey will be without key players Arda Guler and Merih Demiral due to suspension. Furthermore, Irfan Can Kahveci, Kerem Akturkoglu, Mert Muldur, and Orkun Kokcu face potential suspension in the return leg if they receive a yellow card in Thursday’s match.

The squad features three debutants: Yusuf Akcicek, Taha Sahin, and Demir Ege Tiknaz. Injuries have sidelined several prominent players, including Altay Bayindir, Caglar Soyuncu, and Enes Unal.

The full squad consists of:

Goalkeepers: Berke Ozer, Mert Gunok, Muhammed Sengezer, Ugurcan Cakir.

Defenders: Abdulkerim Bardakci, Eren Elmali, Kaan Ayhan, Emirhan Topcu, Mert Muldur, Yusuf Akcicek, Samet Akaydin, Taha Sahin.

Midfielders: Atakan Karazor, Demir Ege Tiknaz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yuksek, Orkun Kokcu, Salih Ozcan.

Forwards: Ahmet Kutucu, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Yunus Akgun, Can Uzun, Deniz Gul, Emre Mor, Irfan Can Kahveci, Oguz Aydin, Kenan Yildiz, Kerem Akturkoglu.

The Turkish Football Federation advises fans to arrive early at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Due to anticipated heavy traffic, spectators are strongly encouraged to utilize public transportation.