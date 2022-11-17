Turkey beat Scotland in first international game played in Diyarbakir

Turkey beat Scotland 2-1 at the Diyarbakir Stadium in an international friendly played on 16 Wednesday.

The match marked the first time the Turkish national team have hosted a game in the city of Diyarbakir.

It was also the first time Scotland had faced Turkey in 62 years.

Scotland conceded twice either side of the half time interval in a rain soaked evening in the south east of the country.

Ozan Kabak headed home from a free-kick to open the scoring and Cengiz Under secured the victory.

John McGinn gave the visitors hope with a stunning goal but it proved to be a consolation.

Scotland did have a penalty shout when Lyndon Dykes was wrestled in the box but it was not given.

Turkey did however, hit the post and had several chances denied by goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Turkey face Czech Republic next on Saturday 19 November.

TEAMS

Türkiye: Cakir, Soyuncu, Kabak, Ozkacar, Celik, Can Kahveci (Akturkoglu 81), Kokcu (S. Ozcan 45), Kadioglu (Elmali 34), Under, Tosun (Unal 69), Calhanoglu (Turuc 69).

Unused substitutes: Bayindir, Alemdar, Akaydin, B. Ozcan, Sinik, Yuksek, Bozok, Bulut, Guler, Sanuc.

Scotland: Gordon, Fraser (Ramsay 45), Hendry, Hanley (McKenna 46), Tierney, Robertson, McTominay (Ferguson 79), Gilmour (Jack 67), Armstrong (Christie 67), McGinn, Dykes (Brown 79).

Unused substitutes: Kelly, McCrorie, Porteous.