Turkey Boosted as Brighton Star Ferdi Kadioglu Races to Full Fitness for World Cup Opener

The Turkish national team has received a major injury boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with standout left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu on track to be fully fit for the team’s opening group-stage match.

Individual Training and Progress

Currently managing an injury setback in the final stretch of World Cup preparations, the Brighton & Hove Albion defender has been restricted to a light, individualized training program separate from the main squad.

However, team staff report that Kadıoğlu’s pain has significantly subsided, clearing a positive path for his return to full competitive training.

Kadıoğlu is coming off a highly successful domestic campaign in England with Brighton. The 26-year-old has set his sights firmly on reclaiming his spot in the starting lineup for the tournament opener against Australia on June 14.

Tactical Alternatives

While medical staff remain optimistic about Kadıoğlu’s availability, manager Vincenzo Montella has a contingency plan in place. Trabzonspor’s Eren Elmalı is currently prepared to step in as the primary alternative at left-back should Kadıoğlu face any late complications in his recovery.

Nonetheless, with a week remaining before the “Crescent-Stars” launch their campaign, expectations are high that Brighton’s star full-back will be anchoring the left flank from the opening whistle.