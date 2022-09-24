Turkey candidate for Euro 2028 & 2032

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu has revealed that Turkey are a candidate to host the European Football Championships for 2028 and 2032.

Speaking at the Assembly of the European Club Association Kasapoglu publicly stated Turkey’s desire to host the tournament.

He highlighted Istanbul hosting the UEFA Champions League draws for the last two years and hosting European competition finals.

“Türkiye is one of the candidates for hosting the European Football Championship in 2028 and 2032,” he said.

Turkey will host the 2023 Champions League final and Antalya will also host the 17th Council of Europe Conference of Ministers Responsible for Sports in October.

“As the ministry, our goal is to develop sports, which is an important component of tourism and diplomacy,” Kasapoğlu said.

Turkey have previously bid for Euro 2008, 2012 and and 2016 but were rejected each time. Turkey came close to hosting Euro 2024 but missed out to Germany in the final round of bidding.

The country has the football infrastructure, stadiums with necessary capacities and transportation links in place as a result of the previous bids.

Turkey has previously hosted one major football tournament, the 2013 FIFA U-20 Workd Cup.