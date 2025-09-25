Turkey Coach Montella Heaps Praise on Inter’s Calhanoglu

Turkish national team coach and Roma legend Vincenzo Montella has hailed Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu as one of the best players in his position globally. Montella, who is preparing the Turkish side for upcoming international fixtures, offered glowing praise for his central figure during an interview with Sky Sport.

“He is one of only two or three players in his role at his level,” Montella asserted [as reported by Alfredo Pedulla]

The Turkish coach acknowledged that the midfielder has struggled with consistency in the past, noting, “Last year he had a few too many physical problems—small issues, but constant ones.” However, Montella believes Çalhanoğlu has now overcome those hurdles and is reaching peak form. “Now he’s finding consistency, and he scored two extraordinary goals against Juventus. I think he’s having a superlative performance with Inter and the national team,” he added.

Montella Optimistic for Roma Under Gasperini

Montella, who spent a decade at Roma and helped them win the 2000-01 Scudetto, also offered his views on his former club following the arrival of new head coach Gian Piero Gasperini this summer.

The former striker expressed optimism for Roma’s trajectory, citing the blend of youth and star power in the squad. “They have many young players and a champion like [Paulo] Dybala,” he said. Montella also pointed out the quality of the attack, describing it as “fast and technical with [Matías] Soulé,” while also possessing strong physical presence.

Montella believes the constant match schedule will aid Gasperini’s adaptation process at the club. “Roma have started a journey with Gasperini and playing every three or four days will help, it can accelerate the adaptation process,” he concluded. Montella himself briefly managed Roma as an interim coach for three months during the 2010-11 season.