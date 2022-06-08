Turkey crush Lithuania 6-0 in second UEFA Nations League clash

Turkey crushed Lithuania 6-0 away from home in the second UEFA Nations League Group C1 clash on Tuesday.

The Crescent-Stars headed into the game as group leaders after beating the Faroe Islands 4-0 over the weekend.

READ: Turkey beat Faroe Islands ahead of UEFA Nations League clash against Lithuania

Dogukan Sinik opened the scoring after just two minutes and bagged a brace on 14 minutes to give the visitors a comfy lead heading into the half-time break.

Serdar Dursun scored soon after the interval before also bagging a brace. Yunus Akgun and Halil Dervisoglu both scored late on to secure a comfortable victory.

Turkey have now scored 10 goals in their last two games, keeping a clean sheet in both encounters.

In the other group game Luxembourg also won their second game in the group with a 1-0 victory over Faroe Islands in Torsvollur.

Gerson Rodrigues scored a penalty to wrap up a narrow victory for the visitors.

Luxembourg are tied with Turkey on points at the top of the table but second on goal difference.

Both Lithuania and Faroe Islands sit at the bottom of the table yet to register a point but Lithuania are last on goal difference.