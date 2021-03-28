Turkey crush Norway 3-0 after sweeping aside Netherlands in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey beat Norway 3-0 in their second FIFA World Cup qualifier Group G game in Malaga, Spain on Saturday.

The victory comes just days after the Crescent Stars defeated the Netherlands 4-2 in Istanbul.

Head coach Senol Gunes had a few key players out injured heading into the game. Merih Demiral and Mehmet Zeki Celik did not make the trip due to injury.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak did not start but he was not injured, instead the 20-year-old was recovering from a virus.

With three key defenders out Gunes had to juggle with his backline.

Sassuolo centre-back Kaan Ayhan was drafted in at centre-back and his Sassuolo team-mate; Austrian-born Mert Muldur started at right-back.

Otherwise, it was an unchanged side with Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu as Ayhan’s centre-back partner, Ugurcan Cakir in goal and Umut Meras as left-back.

In midfield, West Brom defensive midfielder Okay Yokuslu started alongside box-to-box midfielder Ozan Tufan.

Lille ace Yusuf Yazici, AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Karaman lead the attacking midfield with Burak Yilmaz up top.

Turkey got off to a great start with Ozan Tufan wrapping up a lovely attacking move by slotting the ball into the back of the opposition net.

Up stepped Soyuncu for the second goal; converting Yazici’s corner with a towering header.

Is there anything Çağlar Söyüncü can’t do? pic.twitter.com/hweTz9rw3F — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) March 27, 2021

Soyuncu had a brilliant game keeping Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and RB Leipzig forward Alexander Sorloth quiet.

The Foxes stopper made key tackles, five clearances, won all his aerial duals and two vital blocks over the course of the 90 minutes.

Soyuncu put on a fantastic display but Ozan Tufan game him a run for his money as man of the match.

The Fenerbahce dynamo was excellent, controlling the pace of the game and linking defence to attack.

He scored the opener and save the best until last with a stunning long-range effort in the second half to put the game to bed.

GOOOOOOL! 🔥🔥 59' Ozan Tufan

Norveç 0-3 Türkiye Tüm videolar için • @goalforza pic.twitter.com/SQnRXbxdG6 — @goalforza'yı takip ediniz (@canligoltvv) March 27, 2021

Turkey are now top of Group G with six points after two games. The Crescent-Stars will face Latvia next in Istanbul on Tuesday 30 March.