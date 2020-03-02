Turkey face major Euro 2020 blow as Schalke 04 ace Ozan Kabak picks up lengthy injury

Turkey have suffered yet another major injury blow in the lead up to Euro 2020 this summer.

Schalke star defender Ozan Kabak has been ruled out for the foreseeable future with a pelvis injury.

The 19-year-old was forced off in the first-half of Schalke’s 3-0 defeat to FC Koln over the weekend.

Schalke released a statement after the game confirming Kabak’s injury and stated that the Turkey international underwent a procedure in hospital.

Kabak was allowed to leave the same evening however, the club have not placed a time-frame on his recovery.

Turkey were already rocked by the long-term injury to Merih Demiral earlier this year.

Kabak was seen as his replacement for Euro 2020 however, with both players on the sidelines manager Senol Gunes has some thinking to do.

Kabak has been a first-team regular with Schalke this season and has registered one assist and three goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances.

Schalke are back in action in the DFB cup this week when they take on FC Bayern.