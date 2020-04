Turkey football legend Rustu Recber recovers from coronavirus

Turkey football legend Rustu Recber was released from hospital on Monday after recovering from coronavirus.

“What a nice day, thank God. My husband was discharged after spending a difficult 11 days in the hospital,” his wife Isil Recber said on Instagram.

“There is a treatment protocol implemented by the Health Ministry. It’s the same in all hospitals, according to the person’s disease level,” she added.

Rustu, 46, was admitted to hospital on March 29, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The five-time Turkish Super Lig winner who played for Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Antalyaspor and Barcelona also helped Turkey finish the 2002 World Cup in 3rd place.

Recber is the most capped play for the Turkey national side having made 124 appearances for the Crescent-Stars.

Before retiring in 2012, Rustu had 124 international appearances for Turkey and helped his team to a third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

As of Monday, Turkey has reported more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll stands at 649.

Günlük test sayımız yakında 30.000’i bulacak. İyileşen hasta sayımızdaki artış hızı devam ediyor. Artan test sayısına göre vaka sayısındaki artış düşük seyrediyor. Virüs, gücünü temas ortamından alıyor. Virüse bu fırsatı tanımayalım. Evde kalalım.https://t.co/RVlhe7786O pic.twitter.com/WQtAifsNF2 — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) April 6, 2020

The Turkish Super Lig is currently suspended due to the coronavirus disruptions and a return date has yet to be set by the football federation.