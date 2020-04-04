Turkey football legend Rustu Recber remains hospitalised after coronavirus diagnosis

Turkey football legend Rustu Recber remains hospitalized after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Rustu was rushed to hospital last week and put in intensive care after contracting Covid-19.

The 46-year-old’s wife Isil Recber gave a chilling update regarding his situation.

“In the first 72 hours his skin turned gray. He had a lot of difficulty in breathing and a cough that didn’t end. He also couldn’t speak and had an irregular pulse,” Isil said.

The latest statement from Isil follows her initial instagram post where she confirmed her husband caught the virus.

“We are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms,” his wife Isil Recber said on Instagram.

Isil meanwhile tested negative for the virus along with their two children.

Rustu retired in 2012 after an illustrious career winning several domestic trophies and helping Turkey finish the 2002 World Cup in 3rd place.

“We convey our wishes for a speedy recovery to our former national team goalkeeper Rustu Recber, who sported our jersey for many years; we wish for him to regain his health as soon as possible and hope to receive good news from him,” Fenerbahce said on Twitter.

Barcelona wrote on Twitter in Turkish: “Get well Rustu! We love you and we as Barcelona stand with you!”

🙏 Geçmiş olsun Rüştü! 🇹🇷

❤ Seni çok seviyoruz ve Barcelona olarak yanındayız! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/NY658HTsSh — FC Barcelona (🏠) (@fcbarcelona_tr) March 28, 2020

The ex Barcelona and Fenerbahce goalkeeper is most capped player for Turkey playing 120 times for the Crescent-Stars.