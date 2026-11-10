Turkey hit the training pitch for the first time under Sergen Yalçın ahead of crucial UEFA Nations League double-header

The Turkish national team assembled in Istanbul on Monday, holding their opening training session under newly appointed manager Sergen Yalçın at the TFF Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities in Riva.

The session marks the beginning of a high-stakes international break for the Crescent-Stars, who host Belgium in İzmir on 12 November before traveling to face France on 15 November in UEFA Nations League A action.

Squad management took center stage during the inaugural session. Players who featured heavily for their respective clubs over the weekend underwent a recovery workout in the Ebubekir Uçar Sports Hall.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the squad hit the pitch under Yalçın’s direct supervision for a tactical session that included dynamic warm-ups, 5v2 rondo drills, and small-sided games designed to establish operational sharpness.

Tactical preparation will accelerate on Tuesday with another session scheduled in Riva, as Yalçın looks to instill his principles ahead of two demanding tests against elite European opposition. Aral Şimşir continued an individualized rehabilitation program away from the main group as he recovers from injury.