Turkey Holds 26th Spot in Latest FIFA World Rankings

The Union of International Football Federations (FIFA) released its official world rankings for October, confirming that the Turkish Men’s National Team sits in 26th place globally with a total of 1570 points.

The update provides context for Turkey’s current standing as they navigate the rigorous 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Top of the World

At the top of the standings, Spain maintained its position as the number one team, holding a significant lead with 1880 points. Spain is notably a group opponent for Turkey’s A-National Team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group E.

The defending World Champions, Argentina, claimed the second spot with 1872 points, closely followed by France in third with 1862 points. Meanwhile, Germany saw a notable rise, climbing two places to re-enter the top 10 with 1713 points.

The Global Elite

The top 10 positions in the latest world ranking are as follows:

Spain (1880 points)

Argentina (1872 points)

France (1862 points)

Brazil

England

Portugal

Belgium

Netherlands

Croatia

Germany (1713 points)

The next official FIFA world ranking update is scheduled to be announced on November 21, 2025, following the upcoming round of international fixtures.