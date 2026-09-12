Turkey Holds 9th Position as UEFA Coefficient Updates Following Fenerbahçe’s Roma Draw

Turkey’s standing in the official UEFA country coefficient rankings was updated on Friday following the conclusion of the opening week of the UEFA Champions League main stage.

Fenerbahçe earned a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Italian giants AS Roma at the Chobani Stadyumu FB Şükrü Saracoğlu in Kadıköy on Thursday night, picking up a vital coefficient contribution. The result came 24 hours after Galatasaray suffered a 3–1 defeat away to Sporting CP in Lisbon.

Following the opening week of European action, Turkey’s total coefficient score rose to 49.875 points, solidifying its position in 9th place in the European standings. Maintaining a top-10 ranking remains critical for Turkish football, as it safeguards direct qualification pathways to the UEFA Champions League group phase for future seasons.

UEFA Country Coefficient Top 10 (September 2026)

Rank Country Total Coefficient Points 1 England 102.907 2 Italy 88.017 3 Spain 83.243 4 Germany 80.973 5 France 68.439 6 Portugal 64.950 7 Belgium 59.050 8 Netherlands 52.562 9 Turkey 49.875 10 Poland 45.125

Fenerbahçe will continue their European campaign on October 14 when they travel to England to face Aston Villa, while AS Roma prepare to host Real Madrid. With additional group stage fixtures across the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League scheduled throughout the autumn, results for Turkish clubs will play a central role in maintaining a comfortable gap over 10th-placed Poland and 11th-placed Czechia.