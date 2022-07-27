Turkey international wants to ‘fight’ for West Brom promotion to Premier League

Okay Yokuslu recently completed his move to West Brom after signing a three-year deal as a free agent.

Yokuslu was released from Celta Vigo at the end of the season but is no stranger to West Brom having impressed on a loan stint at the club last term.

READ: The current state of football betting in Turkey

The Turkey international was unable to prevent the Baggies being relegated last season.

However, he is motivated and hopeful that West Brom will be promoted back to the Premier League at the end of the next campaign.

Yokuslu underlined that he wants to ‘fight’ for the Midlands-based club this season.

He told the Express & Star: “I accept that challenge to be promoted, this is the only place I can accept that challenge – I want to fight with the guys for this club.

“I’m really motivated and hopefully we can get promoted. I can give my word that I will give my best, and we will give our best, so hopefully we can be happy.

“It will be tough, especially the first weeks, months, but we will need to work hard as a family. We are ready, I am ready.”

Yokuslu underlined that he felt at home at West Brom when he was on loan and built a special relationship with the fans, both were factors in why he returned.

“That’s why I came here. When I was here before I was feeling really good, I love the club, the people at the club. It feels like home,” he added.

“I have a really special relationship with the fans, they are really amazing, the Baggies are the best for me.

“We have a good relationship and they always support the team.

“They are fantastic so I am really looking forward to playing in front of them to make them happy.

“I’m really excited and motivated. I’ve taken care of my body and my fitness, I really feel good.

“I’m looking forward to playing with my teammates. I really missed them.

“When I saw them I just wanted to hug them. They are kind, good people and I hope we can be happy at the end of the season all together.

“Hopefully we can celebrate with the whole club, the Baggies fans, and all the players.”

Yokuslu joins former John Swift and Jed Wallace who also joined over the summer.

The defensive midfielder has passed his medical and been registered, Yokuslu is eligible to start playing for West Brom in time for the new season.

West Brom kick off their Championship campaign against Middlesbrough on 30 July away from home.