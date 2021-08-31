Turkey international joins Norwich after being left ‘impressed’ by Daniel Farke’s project

Norwich City have completed the transfer of Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke 04.

The BBC report that the deal also includes and option to buy Kabak for €13m.

The Turkey international completed a medical on Monday before returning to the Turkey national team setup for qualifier games against Montenegro, Gibraltar and the Netherlands.

Kabak is no stranger to football in England having played on at Liverpool on a temporary move from February.

The 21-year-old made 13 appearances for the Reds but they decided not to make his stay permanent at the end of the season.

Kabak was linked with several clubs this summer but revealed that he was left convinced by Norwich manager Daniel Farke’s project which influenced his decision to join the Canaries.

“I spoke with the head coach and I’m really impressed by his project and what he said to me,” Kabak said. “I believe in him and his project.

“I played in the Premier League last year and I really enjoyed it. So, I want to play again and that’s why I’m here. I want to play in the Premier League and to give something to the team.”

Kabak has a lot of experience for a player so young having already played first team football for Galatasaray, Stuttgart, Schalke and Liverpool.

The centre-back has played Champions League and international football.

On the official Norwich website head coach Farke said: “We’ve always spoken about our desire to add to our defensive options. We’re delighted that it was possible to bring Ozan Kabak in. He’s a player full of potential with a great reputation.

“We were delighted to be able to bring him in, as there was a lot of competition for his signature. He is highly regarded by many clubs across Europe.

“Ozan has played for some big clubs and also has experience in the international stage with Turkey. He’s already had a taste of Premier League football at Liverpool, which says a lot about his potential. He’s also a great character.

“We want to help him reach his very best levels. We know he is capable to shine for us and improve a lot. We are really happy that we are able to do this piece of business.”