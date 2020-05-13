Turkey plan to hold Champions League final in August, UEFA could back move

UEFA are considering completing the Champions League and Europa League in August following disruptions to the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Champions League, Europa League and all major European domestic leagues are currently suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Bundesliga is, however, set to return over the weekend and the Turkish league plan to resume action on 12 June.

The outstanding ties from the European competitions could be staged in a mini-tournament.

UEFA has discussed holding the mini-tournament for the Champions League in Istanbul where the final is due to be staged.

The European football body have the backing of the Turkish Football Federation president Nihat Ozdemir who has publically given his support for the initiative.

Ozdemir made a televised press conference where he made it clear that he hopes that the Champions League final which is set to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will go ahead in August.

“Hopefully we will complete our leagues in the best way at the end of July, we will give our trophies on the field and we will crown the season by hosting the UEFA Champions League final in our country in August,” Ozdemir stated.

“I wish for our decisions to be good for our country and for Turkish football.”

The plan to hold the Champions League final in August is based on teams from the remaining leagues being able to return to action.

The Premier League has yet to set a return date. The La Liga and Serie A are also currently on pause due to coronavirus disruptions.

The completion of the Champions League has, however, been complicated after Ligue 1 decided to call off the current league campaign.

UEFA initially hoped that leagues restart in June but France, Belgium and the Netherlands have already canceled their domestic leagues.