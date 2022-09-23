Turkey secure first place in UEFA Nations League after being held to draw against Luxembourg

Turkey have won the UEFA Nations League C Group 5 after being held by Luxembourg to a 3-3 draw at the Fatih Terim Stadium on Thursday.

Turkey needed just a point to secure first place and sprits were high heading into the game after winning the first four games without conceding a single goal.

The Turkish defence ended up having a horror show instead, conceding three times against the visitors, falling behind three times and having to equalise three times over the course of the 90 minutes.

Marvin Martins put Luxembourg ahead on eight minutes but Cengiz Under equalised soon after from the penalty spot.

Danel Sinani then put the traveling team ahead on 37 minutes but Maxime Chanot ended up scoring an own goal just two minutes later to level the scores heading into the half-time break.

Gerson Rodrigues then put Luxembourg ahead on 69 minutes in what was looking like it could be a shock defeat.

Second half substitute Ismail Yuksel managed to score an equaliser just before full time with an impressive effort from range to save Turkey’s blushes.

İlk maçım İlk golüm. Ne mutlu. Söyleyecek o kadar çok şey varken bu golümü babama hediye etmek istiyorum. Babama bir gün Türkiye maçında forma giyip gol atacagim diye söz verdim. İnşallah devamı da gelecek🇹🇷 #ismailyuksek pic.twitter.com/6cq63RuIKU — İsmail Yüksek (@ismailyuksek_) September 22, 2022

German manager Stefan Kuntz took charge of his 11th game, and has now won seven drawn two and lost two games.

Turkey will face Faroe Islands away in their final group game.