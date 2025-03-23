Turkey Secures League A Promotion with Dominant 3-0 Victory Over Hungary

The Turkish national team delivered a commanding performance, defeating Hungary 3-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League play-off, securing promotion to League A. The victory, achieved on Hungarian soil, followed Turkey’s 3-1 win in the first leg, cementing their dominance in the tie.

Following the decisive win, Turkish national team manager Vincenzo Montella expressed immense pride in his players. “I am truly proud of our footballers. From the first whistle to the last, every single one of them fought tirelessly. We have a special team, and we aim to maintain this momentum,” Montella stated.

He highlighted the significance of the victory, noting, “We defeated a Hungarian side that had remained unbeaten at home for three years. We broke that streak. This victory is a significant achievement.”

Montella dedicated the win to Cengiz Ağabey, who recently lost his mother-in-law, offering his condolences. “I dedicate this victory to our mater Cengiz Ağabey,” he said.

The manager emphasized the team’s collective effort in achieving their goal of promotion to League A. “Since my arrival, promotion to League A has been our objective. It is a moment of immense pride. We have a second team, our staff, who also contributed significantly. Achieving this goal is a collective triumph. I am honored to coach this team and represent this nation,” Montella added.

Looking ahead, Montella expressed his desire for the team to savor their success and continue their progress. “Our national team has earned greater respect. We have been invited to participate in a special tournament in the USA,” he revealed.

Montella also highlighted the team’s focus on both present and future, noting the debut of several players. “I am not an egoist in my clubs either. I consider both the present and the future. Seven players made their national team debuts in this match. Semih, Deniz, Emirhan, Can… This brings us immense joy,” he concluded.

The emphatic victory marks a significant milestone for Turkish football, as they secure their place in League A, showcasing their growing strength on the European stage.