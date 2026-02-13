Turkey Set for “Group of Death” Clash with Giants France, Italy, and Belgium in Nations League Draw

The Turkish National Team is set for a high-octane campaign in the upcoming UEFA Nations League, having been drawn into a formidable “Group of Death” alongside European heavyweights France, Italy, and Belgium.

The draw, conducted in Brussels on Thursday night, places the Crescent-Stars in Group A1, marking a significant test for Turkey’s young and rapidly appreciating squad as they compete at the highest tier of the competition.

Heavyweight Challenges Await

Turkey enters the group as the definitive “dark horse,” facing three nations with deep championship pedigree. While France (the 2021 winners) and Italy represent traditional powerhouses, Belgium remains a perennial top-tier threat.

The battle for survival and progression in League A will be fierce:

The Prize: Finishing in the top two secures a historic spot in the tournament quarter-finals.

The Danger: A third-place finish leads to a relegation play-off, while the bottom-ranked team will be demoted to League B.

Key Dates for the Crescent-Stars

The exact fixture list for Turkey’s campaign is expected from UEFA shortly, with the action kicking off almost immediately:

Kick-off: Matchdays 1 and 2 will take place during the next international break.

The Sprint: The entire league phase will be completed by the end of November 2026.

Spring 2027: The ultimate Finals and knockout stages are scheduled for the following spring.

A New Benchmark for Turkish Football

This draw comes at a time of rising optimism for Turkish fans, fueled by the record-breaking valuations of domestic stars and the successful integration of talents like Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız into the European elite. Facing the likes of Kylian Mbappé’s France and a disciplined Italian side will provide the ultimate measuring stick for Turkey’s ambitions on the world stage.

In the previous edition of the tournament, France finished third after a narrow semi-final loss to Spain, while Turkey continues to look for a breakthrough performance against the continent’s “Pot 1” giants.