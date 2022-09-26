Turkey suffer shock defeat away to Faroe Islands in UEFA Nations League

Turkey suffered a shock defeat against Faroe Islands in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday in the final League C Group 1 game.

The Crescent Stars had already qualified from the group as leaders heading into the clash and were undefeated in the five games leading to the finale.

Viljormur Davidsen and Joan Simun Edmundsson scored for the home side who are ranked 125th in the world.

Turkey who have a population 1,726 times bigger than the Faroe Islands struggled playing on the artificial grass surface and with the harsh weather conditions.

Serdar Gurler did score a late goal but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Reflecting on a shock defeat Gurler told reporters: “We are incredibly sad. There is no excuse for this.

“Maybe we didn’t want it as much as they did. We didn’t fight. We completed the first four matches with very good results.

“Maybe we were too comfortable, but we can’t make any excuses for this evening. In the dressing room, there’s a silence as if you were at a funeral home.”

Despite the defeat Turkey will be promoted to League B while the Faroes’ eight points was enough to see them avoid relegation and finish in third. Luxembourg finished as runners-up and Lithuania finished last with just one point.