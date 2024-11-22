Turkey to Face Hungary in Nations League Play-off

Turkey will face Hungary in the UEFA Nations League play-offs. The first leg will be played in Turkey on March 20th, 2025, with the return leg in Hungary on March 23rd, 2025.

Turkey qualified for the play-offs after finishing second in their Nations League group, despite a disappointing final match losing 4-1 away to Montenegro.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Following the defeat the Turkish national team dropped into second place due to Wales beating Iceland 4-1.

The Turkish national team will remain under the management of Vincenzo Montella who dispelled rumours that he will be leaving following the defeat.

The draw has now pitted them against Hungary, who will be a tough opponent.

The winner of the two-legged tie will be promoted to League A of the UEFA Nations League.

All matches in the A/B League Play-Off are as follows:

Turkey-Hungary

Ukraine-Belgium

Austria-Serbia

Greece-Scotland