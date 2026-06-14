Turkey vs Paraguay: How to Watch, Kickoff Time, and TV Channel for Crucial World Cup Clash

Following a disappointing 2-0 setback against Australia in their opening match in Vancouver, the Turkish National Football Team is gearing up for a high-stakes redemption arc. The “Crescent-Stars” are set to face Paraguay in their second Group D fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a match that has effectively become a must-win for both nations.

As excitement and tension mount back home, fans are eagerly looking for broadcast details, kickoff times, and viewing options for this pivotal encounter.

Match Details: When and Where is Turkey vs Paraguay?

The highly anticipated showdown between Turkey and Paraguay will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Kickoff Time (Local California Time): 6:00 PM PST

Kickoff Time (Turkey Time): Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 4:00 AM TSİ

Due to the significant time zone difference between the West Coast of North America and Turkey, football enthusiasts back home will once again need to prepare for an early morning wake-up call to support the national team.

What Channel is the Turkey vs Paraguay Match On?

In Turkey, the broadcast rights for the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup belong to the state broadcaster. The Turkey vs Paraguay match will be broadcast live and unencrypted on TRT 1.

In addition to the standard television broadcast, fans can also stream the match live online via the Tabii digital platform and the official TRT sports website.

Group D Outlook: What’s at Stake?

Vincenzo Montella’s squad currently sits at the bottom of Group D with zero points and a minus-two goal difference. With the United States leading the group following their 4-1 victory over Paraguay, and Australia sitting in second place, Turkey cannot afford another slip-up.

A victory against the South American side would instantly revive Turkey’s hopes of finishing in the top two for automatic qualification, or at the very least, position them favorably to advance as one of the best third-placed teams. Conversely, a defeat would push the national team to the brink of an early group-stage exit.