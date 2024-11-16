Turkey vs Wales – Crescent Stars Hope to Stay Top of UEFA Nations League Group

Wales will look to secure a crucial victory over Turkey in their penultimate Nations League match on Saturday. A win would see them top the group and potentially earn promotion to League A.

Despite recent injuries affecting their squad, Wales remain confident in their ability to achieve a positive result. Key players like Aaron Ramsey and Oli Cooper are still recovering, but the addition of Dan James provides a boost to the team’s attacking options.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Turkey, who impressed at Euro 2024, will be a tough opponent. Their star player, Arda Güler, is expected to be a key threat. However, they will be without several defenders Ferdi Kadioglu of Brighton and Caglar Soyuncu due to injury.

There was speculation that Turkey national team manager Vincenzo Montella was going to part ways after being targeted by Roma but he put the rumours to rest in his pre match press conference.

“When there is so much speculation about the head coach it means our football players are doing a great job,” Montella said at his pre-match press conference for the Wales game in Kayseri.

“The team is performing at the level everyone wants. Last month they were speaking about the Premier League and me.

“This month it is another league, but we want to be all together focusing on the Nations League and dreaming of our goals.

“If there will be anything that comes up about me the first people to know will be the president and those responsible for the football federation in Turkey.”

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM UK time on Saturday, November 16th, at the Büyükşehir Belediyesi Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri, Turkey.

Turkey vs Wales Probable Lineups

Turkey: Mert Günok, Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Mert Müldür, Orkun Kökçü, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Arda Güler, Yunus Akgün, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Barış Alper Yılmaz

Wales: Karl Darlow, Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Joe Allen, Josh Sheehan, Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Brennan Johnson, Luke Harris