Turkey’s National Team Adjusts Squad Amidst Injury Concerns Ahead of Hungary Clash

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced changes to the national team squad ahead of their crucial UEFA Nations League play-off second leg against Hungary, revealing that two key players have been removed due to injury.

The adjustments come as Turkey prepares for the pivotal away match on March 23rd, following their initial victory.

The TFF confirmed that goalkeeper Mert Günok and forward Yunus Akgün will not be available for the upcoming fixture.

Both players, who had been undergoing individual treatment throughout the training camp, were deemed unfit to recover in time for the rematch.

“In the second match of the UEFA Nations League play-off round, a change has been made in the candidate squad of our A National Team, which will face Hungary away on Sunday, March 23,” the TFF stated.

“Continuing his work individually throughout the camp Mert Günok and Yunus Akgün. Since it was determined that the treatments of would not make it to the rematch against Hungary, it was decided to remove two of our national football players from the candidate squad.”

Adding to the defensive options, Rayyan Baniya, who plays for Italian club Palermo, has been called up to the squad.

This decision was made due to ongoing health evaluations of other defensive players, ensuring the team has adequate cover for the important match.

The Turkish national team has commenced preparations for the crucial away fixture, aiming to secure their place in the next stage of the UEFA Nations League.

The absence of Günok and Akgün presents a challenge, but the addition of Baniya provides a boost to the defensive ranks.

The upcoming match against Hungary is expected to be a tense encounter, with Turkey seeking to maintain their advantage and progress in the competition.