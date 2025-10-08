Turkish Airlines Extends Partnership with Turkish National Football Teams for Three Years

Turkish Airlines (THY), a long-standing partner of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), has announced a three-year renewal of its sponsorship for both the Men’s and Women’s national football teams.

The new agreement marks a significant escalation in the relationship between the two prominent Turkish institutions, which have been cooperating for 18 consecutive years.

The signing ceremony was attended by high-profile figures, including TFF President İbrahim Ethem Hacıosmanoğlu and Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat. They were joined by the national team captains, Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Men’s) and Didem Karagenç (Women’s), along with their respective coaches, Vincenzo Montella and Necla Güngör Kıragası.

A Partnership for National Pride

TFF President Hacıosmanoğlu expressed his deep satisfaction with the continued alliance, hailing Turkish Airlines as an “uninterrupted supporter” of the federation.

“This agreement will take our partnership, which adds value to our country, to a higher dimension,” Hacıosmanoğlu stated. He emphasized his belief that with THY’s support, the Men’s National Team is poised to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup—a feat not achieved in 24 years—and wished the Women’s team success in their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

“With the support of Turkish Airlines, which is always by the side of our nation and national team, we will achieve our goals one by one,” he added.

Investing in the Future of Turkish Sport

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat reinforced the airline’s commitment, stating that THY is proud to be the biggest supporter of every athlete representing the nation.

“Football is a universal language that unites millions of people around a common excitement. While you wave our flag on the pitch, we carry the same pride in the sky,” Bolat remarked.

He underlined the company’s core philosophy, asserting that “every investment in sports is actually an investment in the future.” Bolat concluded by sharing the airline’s mission: “Our goal is to make our nation proud, to inspire our youth, and to elevate Turkey to the place it deserves in sports.”

The renewed partnership is set to provide crucial backing for the national teams as they tackle major international qualifying campaigns in the coming years.