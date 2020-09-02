Turkish champions in talks over Brighton left-back transfer but Newcastle also interested

Turkish champions Basaksehir are in talks with Brighton over the transfer of left-back Bernardo according to Sky Sports.

Per the source, Basaksehir want Bernardo on a season-long loan.

The Super Lig side face competitions from West Ham United and Newcastle United who are both interested.

Both sides would, however, have to release players before they could consider making a bid.

The Brazilian has made 43 appearances for Brighton in all competitions since joining the club from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in summer 2018.

The 25-year-old is under contract until June 30, 2022 but only made 14 appearances in the Premier League season.

He may be looking for additional playing time which he would more than likely find at Basaksehir who will also play Champions League football next term.

Bernardo would be replacing Gael Clichy who became a free agent after his Basaksehir contract came to an end.

Basaksehir won the league title for the first time in their history last season, becoming only the sixth different side to be crowned Super Lig champions.

The Istanbul minnows plan on strengthening their side this summer ahead of their first Champions League campaign.