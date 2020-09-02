Turkish champions in talks over Brighton left-back transfer but Newcastle also interested

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Basaksehir's supporters cheer their football team during the Turkish Super Lig football match between Basaksehir and Kayseri Spor on April 20, 2018 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim stadium in Istanbul. - Istanbul Basaksehir's home stadium is sometimes only a quarter full, the side has yet to win trophies and until a few years ago was floundering in the lower ranks of Turkish football with a name unpronounceable for non-native speakers. But the club is a major contender to be Turkish champions this season and upend the traditional dominance of the three Istanbul giants of Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkish champions Basaksehir are in talks with Brighton over the transfer of left-back Bernardo according to Sky Sports.

Per the source, Basaksehir want Bernardo on a season-long loan.

The Super Lig side face competitions from West Ham United and Newcastle United who are both interested.

READ: Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk slams new foreign player rules

Both sides would, however, have to release players before they could consider making a bid.

The Brazilian has made 43 appearances for Brighton in all competitions since joining the club from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in summer 2018.

The 25-year-old is under contract until June 30, 2022 but only made 14 appearances in the Premier League season.

He may be looking for additional playing time which he would more than likely find at Basaksehir who will also play Champions League football next term.

Bernardo would be replacing Gael Clichy who became a free agent after his Basaksehir contract came to an end.

Basaksehir won the league title for the first time in their history last season, becoming only the sixth different side to be crowned Super Lig champions.

The Istanbul minnows plan on strengthening their side this summer ahead of their first Champions League campaign.