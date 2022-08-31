Turkish champions make offer for Man United forward Anthony Martial

Turkish champions Trabzonspor have made an offer for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial according to Hurriyet who cite TRT Spor.

Per the source, Trabzonspor have made an offer and preparing to hold talks with United.

Trabzonspor are hoping for a transfer decision following talks with the Premier League giants.

Martial joined United on a €60m move from Monaco in 2015.

The France international has scored 79 goals and provided 51 assists in 270 games for United.

Martial was loaned out to Sevilla in January where he scored one goal and provided one assist in 12 games.

Martial has played just 45 minutes for United in the Premier League so far this season but he is currently injured and will not feature against Leicester City.

In contrast to the reports from Turkey, the Sun claim that United are actually looking to offer Martial a new contract.

Reportedly, United manager Erik Ten Hag sees the forward as having a big part to play in his plans.

The report also claims that ‘insiders’ have said Martial is a lot happier now at the club.

Martial still has another two years left on his contract but does earn £250,000-a-week.

The 26-year-old was reportedly keen on a transfer as he is desperate to make the World Cup squad and wants playing time but that he could be tempted to stay on and try to work his way into the side for regular first-team football.