Turkish Club Turgutluspor Makes History by Appointing 22-Year-Old Zeynep Mestan as Men’s First-Team Manager

In a landmark moment for Turkish football, Turgutluspor has officially appointed 22-year-old Zeynep Mestan as the head coach of their men’s first team.

The groundbreaking decision makes Mestan one of the youngest head coaches in European football and marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first female manager to take charge of a men’s senior squad at this level in Turkey.

Mestan, who holds a degree in sports science and earned her coaching credentials through the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), steps into the role following a rapid rise through local youth and regional coaching setups. Despite her youth, the club hierarchy expressed complete confidence in her tactical preparation, leadership qualities, and vision for the team.

“Football Has No Gender”

Speaking at her official unveiling press conference, Mestan addressed the historic nature of her appointment with poise, stressing that her focus remains firmly on tactical discipline and results on the pitch:

“Football is a game of intelligence, tactics, and communication—it has no gender,” Mestan said. “I know there will be attention around my age and being a woman managing a men’s squad, but inside the dressing room, respect is built on preparation and mutual trust. My sole priority is getting this team performing to its highest capability for Turgutluspor.”

A Bold Step Forward for Domestic Management

The appointment has drawn widespread interest across the Turkish sporting landscape, with commentators praising Turgutluspor for breaking traditional barriers in domestic football management.

Mestan will immediately assume responsibility for first-team training sessions as Turgutluspor prepare for their upcoming league fixtures, setting a precedent for female coaches across Turkey and Europe.