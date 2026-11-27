Turkish football delivered a rare continental clean sweep this week as Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, and Trabzonspor all won their respective UEFA fixtures between 24 and 26 November.

Across three nights in Istanbul, London, Batumi, and Sofia, Türkiye’s four representatives scored six goals and conceded just two, adding 1.600 points to the nation’s UEFA country coefficient tally.

This Week’s European Results

Club Competition Opponent Result Scorers Galatasaray UEFA Champions League (MD5) Aston Villa (H) 1–0 Deniz Gül (77′) Fenerbahçe UEFA Champions League (MD5) Shakhtar Donetsk (N – London) 1–0 Vedat Muriqi Beşiktaş UEFA Europa League (MD5) Hapoel Beer-Sheva (N – Batumi) 2–1 Junior Olaitan, Orkun Kökçü Trabzonspor UEFA Conference League (MD4) CSKA Sofia (A) 2–1 Mohamed Salah (69′), Noah Saviolo (90+3′)

How Rare Is a Turkish Clean Sweep in Europe?

While Turkish clubs have previously posted 4-for-4 weeks during summer qualifying rounds—most recently in August 2023 when Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, and Adana Demirspor all won in the same midweek slate—repeating the feat in the league phase across all three UEFA tournaments simultaneously is far rarer.

Two Champions League Wins in One Matchday: Having two Turkish clubs competing in the Champions League league phase and both keeping clean sheets—Galatasaray edging Premier League side Aston Villa at RAMS Park and Fenerbahçe defeating Shakhtar Donetsk in London—provided the foundation for the week.

Three Away or Neutral Victories: Only Galatasaray played at home. Fenerbahçe won in London, Beşiktaş navigated a 40-minute stoppage in Batumi to beat Hapoel Beer-Sheva, and Trabzonspor came from behind away in Bulgaria with a stoppage-time winner against CSKA Sofia.

UEFA Country Coefficient Impact

The 1.600-point haul strengthens Türkiye’s hold on 9th place in the UEFA five-year rankings—crucial for preserving automatic Champions League group-stage qualification—while narrowing the gap on 8th-placed Netherlands:

7. Belgium: 65.250

8. Netherlands: 57.395

9. Türkiye: 54.675

10. Greece: 47.612

11. Czechia: 47.125

The clean sweep builds directly on the momentum from Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosting Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing earlier in the week, leaving all four Süper Lig contenders firmly in contention as the league phase enters its decisive stretch.