Türkiye’s four European contenders have combined to generate €87.35 million in UEFA prize and performance earnings so far in the 2026–27 campaign, closing in on the €100 million mark across all three continental competitions.
With Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray competing in the UEFA Champions League, Beşiktaş in the UEFA Europa League,and Trabzonspor in the UEFA Conference League, strong results on the pitch have translated directly into major financial returns for the clubs while lifting Türkiye’s standing in Europe.
UEFA Earnings Breakdown by Club
Financial and Coefficient Impact
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Champions League Heavyweights: Fenerbahçe’s long route through qualifying and the play-off round alongside their league-phase points has pushed their running total to €35.8 million, just ahead of Galatasaray on €34.3 million.
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Europa & Conference League Momentum: Beşiktaş sit inside the Europa League top eight on €10.55 million,while Trabzonspor have banked €6.7 million in the Conference League.
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Coefficient Boost: Those results have also strengthened Türkiye’s continental push, building directly on Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosting Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing as the league phases head into their decisive stages.