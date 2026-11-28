Türkiye’s four European contenders have combined to generate €87.35 million in UEFA prize and performance earnings so far in the 2026–27 campaign, closing in on the €100 million mark across all three continental competitions.

With Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray competing in the UEFA Champions League, Beşiktaş in the UEFA Europa League,and Trabzonspor in the UEFA Conference League, strong results on the pitch have translated directly into major financial returns for the clubs while lifting Türkiye’s standing in Europe.

UEFA Earnings Breakdown by Club

Club Competition Current Standing / Form Revenue Earned Fenerbahçe UEFA Champions League 16th (8 pts; navigated 2nd QR, 3rd QR & play-off) €35.80m Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 14th (3W, 2D) €34.30m Beşiktaş UEFA Europa League 7th (3W, 1D, 1L) €10.55m Trabzonspor UEFA Conference League 3W, 1L €6.70m

Financial and Coefficient Impact