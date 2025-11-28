Turkish Clubs Stumble in Europe, Ending Magnificent Streak; Country Ranking Updates

The remarkable winning streak for Turkish clubs in European competitions has come to an end, following a disappointing week in which none of the nation’s representatives managed to secure a victory. The results, finalized on November 28, 2025, have put the focus squarely back on Turkey’s standing in the crucial UEFA country coefficient ranking.

After achieving a superb run of eight wins and one draw across three consecutive matchweeks in the continent, the Turkish contingent failed to taste victory this time around.

Mixed Results End Winning Run

The week’s action saw Galatasaray fall to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home against Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League.

In the UEFA Europa League, Fenerbahçe settled for a 1-1 draw against Hungary’s Ferencváros in Kadıköy. Meanwhile, Samsunspor managed a high-scoring 2-2 draw away at Iceland’s Breidablik in the UEFA Conference League. Overall, the three clubs contributed a total of just two points to the national coefficient this matchweek.

UEFA Coefficient Update: Turkey Holds Steady at 9th

Following the completion of all European matches, the UEFA country coefficient scoreboard has been updated. Despite the lack of wins, Turkey has managed to maintain its position and slightly improve its overall score.

Turkey retains the ninth spot in the UEFA country ranking, increasing its score marginally to 47.200 points. This marginal increase has allowed Turkey to keep its gap against the Czech Republic, which sits below in tenth place.

However, Galatasaray’s defeat to a Belgian club was unhelpful in closing the distance on eighth-placed Belgium, which remains the immediate target for Turkish football.

The top of the ranking continues to be dominated by the major leagues, with nine teams from England still active in European competitions:

1 ENGLAND 101.227

2 ITALY 89.946

3 SPAIN 83.953

4 GERMANY 80.545

5 FRANCE 72.534

6 HOLLAND 64.533

7 PORTUGAL 61.867

8 BELGIUM 57.350

9 TURKEY 47.200

10 CZECH REPUBLIC 43.900

Turkey continues its campaign with three out of five original teams still alive in their respective competitions, maintaining hope for a significant climb in the rankings before the winter break.

Looking Ahead to Matchweek Six

Turkish clubs must refocus quickly as the final rounds of the group stage fixtures loom:

Galatasaray travels to France to face AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League on the evening of December 9.

Fenerbahçe will be away against Norway’s Brann in the UEFA Europa League on December 11.

Samsunspor hosts Greece’s AEK team in the UEFA Conference League on the same evening.