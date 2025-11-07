Turkish Clubs Surge in Europe: Unbeaten Week Propels Nation Up UEFA Rankings

Turkish football is enjoying a spectacular run in European competition, completing their third consecutive match week undefeated. Following Galatasaray’s dominant win and positive results from Fenerbahçe and Samsunspor, Turkey has solidified its position in the UEFA country coefficient rankings.

Turkish clubs achieved a remarkable run of eight wins and one draw in their last nine European matches, significantly boosting the national score.

Perfect Week Solidifies European Ascent

The latest round of European fixtures saw strong performances across all three competitions:

UEFA Champions League: Galatasaray continued their impressive form in the “Giants League,” securing a massive 3-0 victory against Dutch side Ajax. This marks the Lions’ third consecutive win in the competition.

UEFA Europa League: Fenerbahçe finished the week with a hard-fought single point after a 0-0 draw away against Czech Republic’s Viktoria Plzeň FK. This result keeps them firmly in qualification contention with seven points in their group.

UEFA Conference League: Samsunspor guaranteed their progression to the play-off rounds by dispatching Malta’s Hamrun Spartans with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Overall, Turkish representatives amassed seven points in their respective groups this week, highlighting their seriousness on the continental stage.

Turkey Climbs to 9th in UEFA Coefficient

Following the completion of all matches, Turkey’s performance has been reflected in the updated UEFA country point ranking. Turkey now holds 47.000 points, maintaining the 9th position.

The three consecutive undefeated weeks have been crucial in preventing the gap from widening with Belgium, which currently sits just ahead. Galatasaray’s win against Dutch representative Ajax also helped to close that gap further. Meanwhile, Turkey continues to widen the margin over the Czech Republic, which sits in 10th place.

Here are the updated top 10 UEFA Country Point Rankings:

Rank Country Points

1 ENGLAND 100.783

2 ITALY 88.658

3 SPAIN 83.081

4 GERMANY 79.832

5 FRANCE 71.822

6 HOLLAND 64.200

7 PORTUGAL 60.667

8 BELGIUM 56.950

9 TURKEY 47.000

10 CZECH REPUBLIC 43.100

Turkey continues its European journey with three out of five teams still competing, signaling a strong potential for continued upward mobility in the rankings.

Looking Ahead to Matchday 5

The fifth round of European fixtures will be critical for all three clubs:

Galatasaray will host Belgium’s Royale Union SG on the evening of November 25 in the UEFA Champions League.

Fenerbahçe will compete against Hungary’s Ferencváros in Kadıköy on November 27 in the UEFA Europa League.

Samsunspor will travel to Iceland to face Breidablik away on November 27 in the UEFA Conference League.