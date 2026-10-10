Turkish Cup 3rd Round Draw Confirmed Ahead of Late October Knockout Fixtures

The official match pairings for the 3rd Elimination Round of the Ziraat Türkiye Kupası have been confirmed, following a draw ceremony held at the Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities in Riva.

According to reports from Fotomaç, 70 clubs featured in the draw, resulting in 35 single-elimination knockout ties set to take place on October 29, 30, and 31.

Lower-Ranked Süper Lig Clubs Enter Knockout Stage

The 3rd Round introduces 18 clubs from the Trendyol Süper Lig, joining 18 sides from the Trendyol 1. Lig, 18 from the TFF 2. Lig, and 16 advancing winners from the 2. Elimination Round.

Key pairings involving Süper Lig entries include Alanyaspor hosting Fethiyespor, Antalyaspor taking on Küçükçekmece Sinop Spor, Gaziantep FK welcoming Batman Petrol Spor, and Sivasspor facing 23 Elazığ FK.

Single-Elimination Knockout Dates Set for Late October

All 35 matches will be contested as single-elimination fixtures at the home grounds of the seeded clubs, with winning teams advancing directly to the 4th Elimination Round.

With European representatives and top-tier title contenders scheduled to enter in subsequent stages, the 3rd Round provides lower-division sides an immediate opportunity to orchestrate cup upsets under the mid-week lights.

Full fixture list

Sakaryaspor-Bursa Yıldırımspor

Seza Çimento Elazığspor-Açıkalın Erciyes 38

GMG Kastamonuspor-Erzincan Futbol Yatırımları

Etimesgutspor-Gaziantep FK

SMS Grup Sarıyer-Ayvalıkgücü Belediyespor

Ağrı 1970-İstanbulspor

Balıkesirspor-Arkent Arnavutköy Belediye Futbol

Fethiyespor-Eyüpspor

Düzce Cam Düzcespor-ISBAŞ Isparta 32

Eskişehirspor-Alagöz Holding Iğdır FK

Kocaelispor-Eti Gübre Mazıdağı Fosfatspor

Adana 01 FK-Kütahyaspor

Yeni Mersin İdmanyurdu-Muşspor

Pazarspor-Aliağa Futbol

Corendon Alanyaspor-12 Bingölspor

Sultan Su İnegölspor-Sebatspor

Serikspor-Hakkari Zapspor

Orduspor 1967-Artı Değer Vanspor

Ankara Demirspor-Gemlik Sümerbey Futbol

Gençlerbirliği-Halil Bayram İnşaat Karaköprü Belediyespor

Karabük İdmanyurdu-Ekinciler İskenderunspor

Ankaraspor-Kırklarelispor

Menemen FK-Karacabey Belediyespor

Eminevim Ümraniyespor-Küçükçekmece Sinopspor

Kızılkaya Tarım Şanlıurfaspor-Gölcükspor

İnegöl Kafkasspor-Akedaş Kahramanmaraş İstiklalspor

Silivrispor-Beyoğlu Yeni Çarşı

Kasımpaşa-Çorluspor 1947

Mısırlıcomtr Fatih Karagümrük-Somaspor

Adana Adaletgücüspor-MKE Ankaragücü

Bitlis 1916-Metro Holding Kayserispor

Kars 36-Antalyaspor

Boluspor-Karşıyaka

52 Orduspor FK-KCT 1461 Trabzon FK

Güzide Gebzespor-Malatya Yeşilyurtspor

Eskişehir Anadoluspor-68 Aksaray Belediyespor