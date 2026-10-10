Turkish Cup 3rd Round Draw Confirmed Ahead of Late October Knockout Fixtures

The official match pairings for the 3rd Elimination Round of the Ziraat Türkiye Kupası have been confirmed, following a draw ceremony held at the Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities in Riva.
According to reports from Fotomaç, 70 clubs featured in the draw, resulting in 35 single-elimination knockout ties set to take place on October 29, 30, and 31.
Lower-Ranked Süper Lig Clubs Enter Knockout Stage
The 3rd Round introduces 18 clubs from the Trendyol Süper Lig, joining 18 sides from the Trendyol 1. Lig, 18 from the TFF 2. Lig, and 16 advancing winners from the 2. Elimination Round.
Key pairings involving Süper Lig entries include Alanyaspor hosting Fethiyespor, Antalyaspor taking on Küçükçekmece Sinop Spor, Gaziantep FK welcoming Batman Petrol Spor, and Sivasspor facing 23 Elazığ FK.
Single-Elimination Knockout Dates Set for Late October
All 35 matches will be contested as single-elimination fixtures at the home grounds of the seeded clubs, with winning teams advancing directly to the 4th Elimination Round.
With European representatives and top-tier title contenders scheduled to enter in subsequent stages, the 3rd Round provides lower-division sides an immediate opportunity to orchestrate cup upsets under the mid-week lights.
Full fixture list
Sakaryaspor-Bursa Yıldırımspor
Seza Çimento Elazığspor-Açıkalın Erciyes 38
GMG Kastamonuspor-Erzincan Futbol Yatırımları
Etimesgutspor-Gaziantep FK
SMS Grup Sarıyer-Ayvalıkgücü Belediyespor
Ağrı 1970-İstanbulspor
Balıkesirspor-Arkent Arnavutköy Belediye Futbol
Fethiyespor-Eyüpspor
Düzce Cam Düzcespor-ISBAŞ Isparta 32
Eskişehirspor-Alagöz Holding Iğdır FK
Kocaelispor-Eti Gübre Mazıdağı Fosfatspor
Adana 01 FK-Kütahyaspor
Yeni Mersin İdmanyurdu-Muşspor
Pazarspor-Aliağa Futbol
Corendon Alanyaspor-12 Bingölspor
Sultan Su İnegölspor-Sebatspor
Serikspor-Hakkari Zapspor
Orduspor 1967-Artı Değer Vanspor
Ankara Demirspor-Gemlik Sümerbey Futbol
Gençlerbirliği-Halil Bayram İnşaat Karaköprü Belediyespor
Karabük İdmanyurdu-Ekinciler İskenderunspor
Ankaraspor-Kırklarelispor
Menemen FK-Karacabey Belediyespor
Eminevim Ümraniyespor-Küçükçekmece Sinopspor
Kızılkaya Tarım Şanlıurfaspor-Gölcükspor
İnegöl Kafkasspor-Akedaş Kahramanmaraş İstiklalspor
Silivrispor-Beyoğlu Yeni Çarşı
Kasımpaşa-Çorluspor 1947
Mısırlıcomtr Fatih Karagümrük-Somaspor
Adana Adaletgücüspor-MKE Ankaragücü
Bitlis 1916-Metro Holding Kayserispor
Kars 36-Antalyaspor
Boluspor-Karşıyaka
52 Orduspor FK-KCT 1461 Trabzon FK
Güzide Gebzespor-Malatya Yeşilyurtspor
Eskişehir Anadoluspor-68 Aksaray Belediyespor