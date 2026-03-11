Turkish Cup Group Stage Review: Which Teams Secured Their Place in the Next Round?

The 2025/26 Turkish Cup group stage wrapped up on March 5 and immediately proved one thing: the new format has made the tournament tighter, sharper, and far less forgiving. A single bad night now carries real weight, because there is much less room to recover than in the old knockout path. Anyone following the run-in through a Turkish Cup live stream could feel that shift most clearly. With the quarter-finals set for April, the competition now moves forward with a clear, credible group of contenders.

Who Reached the Quarter-Finals

The knockout bracket includes the top two teams from each group plus the two best third-placed sides. The three group winners and the strongest runner-up were seeded, which matters in a one-match quarter-final: hosting the tie can shape the tempo, the atmosphere, and even the emotional balance of the game. Teams from the same group also cannot meet at this stage, which adds another layer of intrigue to the draw.

Seeded teams:

Galatasaray — 12, first place in Group A.

Samsunspor — 12, leaders of Group B.

Beşiktaş — 10, winners of Group C.

Konyaspor — 12, best of the runners-up.

That group earned more than a place in the last eight; it earned control over the opening step of the playoffs.

Galatasaray came through Group A without dropping points and handled the stage with the calm expected from a side used to knockout pressure. The 2–1 win over Alanyaspor in the final round confirmed first place, but the more interesting turn came from Trabzonspor, who recovered from an opening 1–0 defeat to Alanyaspor and then surged back with a 6–1 win over İstanbulspor and a 4–2 result away at Başakşehir. Alanyaspor, meanwhile, stayed alive by doing just enough at the right moments and advanced as one of the two best third-placed teams.

Where the Group Stage Turned Into a Real Story

Group B was not about reputation; it was about rhythm. Samsunspor and Konyaspor both finished on 12 points, with goal difference sending Samsunspor to the top after a loud 6–2 win over Aliağa. Konyaspor got there in a more controlled way, picking off the points they needed without turning every match into a statement.

Three quick takeaways from the group stage:

Galatasaray kept full speed without a single slip.

Samsunspor and Konyaspor held their nerve until the final round.

Beşiktaş set the tone by beating Fenerbahçe back in December.

Group C delivered the most high-profile storyline of the round. Beşiktaş opened with a 2–1 derby win over Fenerbahçe and later sealed top spot with a 4–1 home victory against Rizespor, so first place never felt accidental. Fenerbahçe responded well after that setback, beating Erzurumspor 3–1 and Gaziantep 4–0 to secure second place and keep the cup campaign alive.

Quarter-Finals Ahead

The group stage kept Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş exactly where the broader tournament wanted them — in the spotlight — but it also gave real weight to the progress of a few minor sides. For coaches, that next round will test not only quality, but squad depth and timing as the domestic schedule tightens.