Turkish Delight for Super Lig sides in Europa League & Europa Conference League

Turkish sides had a clean sweep in European competition this week with all four competing teams winning their respective games.

Fenerbahce were first up in the Europa League facing AEK Larnaca, away from home at the AEK Arena.

The Yellow Canaries ended up beating the Greek Cypriot side 2-1 away from home with goals from Joao Pedro and the winner from Michy Batshuayi who tucked away his penalty on 80 minutes.

Wonderkid Arda Guler started for the visitors and the 17-year-old midfielder put on an impressive display.

The victory ensured the Yellow-Navy Blues safe passage into the next round of the tournament.

Fenerbahce will now compete with Rennes for the top spot in the group with two games remaining.

In the other Europa League game Trabzonspor took on Monaco at home in Group H hoping to make amends for the defeat against the Ligue 1 side last week.

It was actually Monaco who opened the scoring after a bizarre own goal which saw goalkeeper Nubel smash the ball into his own defender Sarr, the ball rebounded off the centre-back into the back of his own net.

Vitor Hugo scored next followed by Enis Bardhi and Trezeguet.

The victory took Trabzonspor into second place on six points with two games remaining.

In the Europa Conference League Basaksehir beat RFS 3-0 at home in Group A to qualify for the next round.

And in Group G Sivasspor moved into first place after beating Ballkani 2-1 away.

Turkey increased their UEFA coefficient points tally to 7000 points following the four wins and moved into 16th place.

Turkey are fourth overall in this season’s country coefficients table.