Turkish FA chief pushing for Cengiz Under to make Bundesliga move

Turkish FA official and former Bayern Munich star Hamit Altintop has state that he wants to see Cengiz Under play in the Bundesliga.

Under has been closely linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks while Roma are hoping to receive a lucrative offer from the Premier League this summer.

Speaking to the German newspaper Bild, Altintop stated that he wants to see move Turkish stars play in the Bundesliga and sees Cengiz Under as a prime candidate.

“I want to see more Turkish footballers in the Bundesliga, and there are some who are at the right level to play for great clubs here,” Altintop top Bild.

“One of the candidates Cengiz Under. I want to see my compatriots wearing the jerseys of major Bundesliga clubs.”

Cengiz Under’s season has been hampered by injuries however, the 22-year-old has managed to regain his place in Roma’s starting eleven in recent weeks.

The Turkish international has registered two goals in 13 Serie A appearances so far this season. Roma are back in action on Thursday evening when they take on Gent in the Europa League.

Under has three-years remaining on his current contract with AS Roma.