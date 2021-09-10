Turkish FA confirm Turkey national team manager Senol Gunes has been sacked

The Turkish FA have confirmed that Turkey national team head coach Senol Gunes has been sacked after the 6-1 defeat against the Netherlands.

A statement was issued today that the football federation and Gunes agreed to part ways after a meeting held today.

Gunes was thanked for his service to the national team and the federation wished him all the best for the future.

The statement read: “Following a meeting held with the Turkish national team manager Senol Gunes an agreement was reached to part ways.

“We want to thank Senol Gunes for his service to the country and wish him all the best in the future.”

Turkey have been in dismal form since the European Championships this summer where they were dumped out in the group stages as one of the worst performing sides in the tournament.

The Turkish side failed to record a single point, lost all three games, conceded eight goals and scored just once.

The Crescent-Stars have struggling since Euro 2020 winning just once, against Gibraltar and they even struggled against the Group G minnows.

Turkey were held to a 2-2 draw against Montenegro after taking a two goal lead. And it all culminated with a humiliating 6-1 loss against the Netherlands who Turkey beat 4-2 just a few months ago.

Turkey dropped from first position in Group G heading into the most recent qualification games to third place with the Netherlands and Norway overtaking them.