Turkish FA Denies Roma Interest in Montella

The Turkish Football Federation has dismissed reports linking their national team manager, Vincenzo Montella, with a move to AS Roma.

Rumors circulated that Roma were considering Montella as a potential replacement for sacked coach Ivan Juric. However, a spokesperson for the Turkish FA has categorically denied these claims, stating that Montella is fully committed to his role with the national team.

Turkish Football Federation National Team Board Member Ceyhun Kazancı answered a question from Samet Çayır from Fanatik regarding the news about Montella; “There is no such thing.

“We have a contract until the end of the 2026 World Cup. He is very happy here and 100 percent concentrated. There is nothing more natural than the names of successful coaches being mentioned with some big clubs. At least the 2026 World Cup will be with us until the end.”

Montella has been in charge of Turkey since September 2023 and has overseen a mixed bag of results. While he has guided the team to several victories, there have also been setbacks.

However, overall Montella has the confidence of the TFF and the team, he has guided Turkey to a European championship already and the national team are currently first in the UEFA Nations League.

Under the stewardship of Montella Turkey have seen nine victories, three draws and five defeats.

Despite the interest from Roma, it seems unlikely that Montella will be leaving his current position anytime soon.

Montella will be in charge of the Turkish national team for the UEFA Nations League games against Wales on Satuday 16 November and Montenegro on Tuedsay 19 November.