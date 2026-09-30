Turkish FA Names 448 Administrators in Betting Probe; Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan Breaks Silence

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has sent shockwaves through domestic governance after referring 448 club executives to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) for alleged betting violations. Among the high-profile figures cited is Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan, who responded immediately to address the allegations.

The sweeping inquiry targets officials who served across the Süper Lig and TFF 1. Lig over the past five seasons, citing Article 57 of the Football Disciplinary Instructions to place all listed individuals under cautionary referral.

Trabzonspor President Responds: ‘Account Was Closed Years Ago’

Speaking after the TFF published the referral list, Doğan clarified that the allegations stem from historical betting platform accounts created long before recent procedural enforcement.

“I am an open person; everyone knows me. This is my ninth year in management,” Doğan stated. “There is zero intent here. Years ago, betting firms were main league sponsors with launch events hosted at the federation. People opened official accounts back then without realizing future procedural issues. My account was closed long ago, well before these events surfaced.”

Doğan emphasized that while he takes responsibility for technical procedural oversights, he and his legal team will submit a formal defense to the disciplinary committee. “If a mistake was made, we apologize, but there is no wrongdoing or malicious intent,” he added. “We will not take one single centimeter back when standing up for Trabzonspor’s interests.”

Major Club Executives Swept Up in Disciplinary Action

The TFF’s published list includes prominent administrators across all four major clubs:

Trabzonspor (13 officials): President Ertuğrul Doğan, along with board members Yalçın Orhan, Zeyyat Kafkas, Murat İskender, Kemal Ertürk, Taner Fikret Saral, and seven others.

Beşiktaş (10 officials): Includes Tarkan Ser, Kerem Gürel, Fırat Fidan, and Hakan Daltaban.

Galatasaray (5 officials): Includes former board members Emir Aral, Özgür Işıtan Gün, Ali Yüce, Maruf Güneş, and Hüseyin Ural Aküzüm.

Fenerbahçe (3 officials): Taylan Şen, Eren Ali Dişli, and Erdem Sezer.

With the PFDK now initiating formal reviews, individual defenses will be evaluated over the coming weeks as Turkish football navigates one of its largest regulatory cleanups.